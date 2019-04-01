HSA - Guest Artist: Guest Artist: Tom Baldwin Bird Carving Demonstration

Hudson Society of Artists is a group of individuals interested in furthering artistic endeavors in the community and is pleased to welcome Tom Baldwin at their meeting on Monday, 4/1/19 at 7:30 pm. Tom Baldwin is a professional artist exhibiting regionally, nationally and internationally and has won numerous awards for his bird carving. Tom also represents nature and wildfowl through his watercolors and photography.

HSA meetings are the first and third Mondays of the month at 7:30 pm Sept thru May. HSA individual memberships is only $20.00 and visitors are welcome to attend meetings at no charge.