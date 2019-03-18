HSA - Guest Artist: Jack Mulhollen - Watercolor Demonstration

Barlow Community Center 41 S. Oviatt Street, Hudson, Ohio

Hudson Society of Artist will meet on Monday 3/18/19 at 7:30 pm, and are excited to have Silver Lake artist Jack Mulhollen will give a watercolor demonstration. Mulhollen teaches watercolor at the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center in Cuyahoga Falls. HSA meetings are the first and third Mondays of the month at 7:30 pm Sept. thru May. HAS individual memberships is only $20.00 and visitors are welcome to attend meetings at no charge.

Barlow Community Center 41 S. Oviatt Street, Hudson, Ohio View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Hudson Events
