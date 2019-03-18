Hudson Society of Artist will meet on Monday 3/18/19 at 7:30 pm, and are excited to have Silver Lake artist Jack Mulhollen will give a watercolor demonstration. Mulhollen teaches watercolor at the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center in Cuyahoga Falls. HSA meetings are the first and third Mondays of the month at 7:30 pm Sept. thru May. HAS individual memberships is only $20.00 and visitors are welcome to attend meetings at no charge.
HSA - Guest Artist: Jack Mulhollen - Watercolor Demonstration
Barlow Community Center 41 S. Oviatt Street, Hudson, Ohio
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatStudio M Exhibition Opening: Recent Landscapes: Eileen Dorsey and Charles Basham
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatVisions 2019: Canton Artists League Spring Show and Reception
-
-
Health & WellnessHealth Chats
-
Tuesday
-
Business & CareerSMFCC Monthly Membership Luncheon
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatStudio M Exhibition Opening: Recent Landscapes: Eileen Dorsey and Charles Basham
-
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSolo at Sarah's Vineyard
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatStudio M Exhibition Opening: Recent Landscapes: Eileen Dorsey and Charles Basham
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatVisions 2019: Canton Artists League Spring Show and Reception
-
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkCabin Fever Music Nights
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatStudio M Exhibition Opening: Recent Landscapes: Eileen Dorsey and Charles Basham
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatVisions 2019: Canton Artists League Spring Show and Reception
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs Food & DrinkSpring 2019 Canton-Akron VegBash
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicOhio Star Theater Concert: Jason Crabb
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatStudio M Exhibition Opening: Recent Landscapes: Eileen Dorsey and Charles Basham
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Health & WellnessNatural Living on a Budget
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330Songwriter Showcase with Jim Gill
-
-
Theater & DanceTiny Houses
-
Sunday
-
Theater & DanceTiny Houses
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink2019 NorthEast Ohio PierogiFest
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatStudio M Exhibition Opening: Recent Landscapes: Eileen Dorsey and Charles Basham
-