Celebrate the holiday season as more than 100 singers perform the NEO premiere of Jubilate Deo. The choruses of will be joined by Chamber Orchestra and soloists Jennifer Adams and Lauren Best. Tickets available at hudsonsings.org
Hudson Community Choruses Holiday Concert Jubilate Deo
Hudson High School 2500 Hudson-Aurora Road, Hudson, Ohio 44236
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatNature Crafting for Adults: Pie Basket
-
Saturday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in Peninsula Events in The 330Christmas Traditions at Heritage Farms
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Kids & Family2019 Strongsville Fall Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Kids & Family2019 Strongsville Fall Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicUrban Troubadour: Big, Bad Flute
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatThe Temptations
-
Monday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in Peninsula Events in The 330Christmas Traditions at Heritage Farms
-
Tuesday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in Peninsula Events in The 330Christmas Traditions at Heritage Farms
-
Wednesday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in Peninsula Events in The 330Christmas Traditions at Heritage Farms
-
Thursday
-
Events in The 330Community Thanksgiving Service
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in Peninsula Events in The 330Christmas Traditions at Heritage Farms
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: