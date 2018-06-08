Hudson Gallery Hop

Hudson Fine Art & Framing Co. 160 N. Main St. , Hudson, Ohio 44236

Join Hudson's galleries to celebrate all that summer has to offer our homes, gardens, and as artistic inspiration!

At the Hudson Gallery Hop, Friday, June 8, 5:30-8:30pm, galleries will feature artists from NEOhio to as far away as California and New England.

Visit Uncommon ART, Hudson Fine Art & Framing, Fair Trade on Main, The Red Twig, and Standing Rock Gallery for a wide variety of artists including Vickie Hoskins, Wayne Schneider, Carolyn Lewis, Peter Brent, Sarah Greer, Kathleen Harrington, Janet Stolle, Betty Derrer, Mitzi Lai, C.Giammattei, Shea Oak Works, Tom Jackson.

Visit www.hudsonarthop.com for info on the galleries and their artists.

Info
Hudson Fine Art & Framing Co. 160 N. Main St. , Hudson, Ohio 44236 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Hudson Events
234-284-9019
