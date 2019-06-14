Hudson Gallery Hop features “Secret Gardens”

On June 14, the theme will be “Secret Gardens” as galleries and studios tie in with the city’s Home and Garden festivities. Hudson’s own spin on the art walk, the Gallery Hop highlights art studios and galleries in town. Free and open to the public, Hops take place from 5:30-8:30pm and are great for all ages. This marks the sixth year for the Hudson Art Hop. Participating locations include Hudson Fine Art & Framing, Fair Trade on Main, Uncommon Art Gallery & Studios, The Red Twig and Standing Rock Gallery.