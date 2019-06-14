Hudson Gallery Hop features “Secret Gardens”

to Google Calendar - Hudson Gallery Hop features “Secret Gardens” - 2019-06-14 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hudson Gallery Hop features “Secret Gardens” - 2019-06-14 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hudson Gallery Hop features “Secret Gardens” - 2019-06-14 17:30:00 iCalendar - Hudson Gallery Hop features “Secret Gardens” - 2019-06-14 17:30:00

Hudson Fine Art & Framing Co. 160 N. Main St. , Hudson, Ohio 44236

Hudson Gallery Hop features “Secret Gardens”

On June 14, the theme will be “Secret Gardens” as galleries and studios tie in with the city’s Home and Garden festivities. Hudson’s own spin on the art walk, the Gallery Hop highlights art studios and galleries in town. Free and open to the public, Hops take place from 5:30-8:30pm and are great for all ages. This marks the sixth year for the Hudson Art Hop. Participating locations include Hudson Fine Art & Framing, Fair Trade on Main, Uncommon Art Gallery & Studios, The Red Twig and Standing Rock Gallery. 

Info

Hudson Fine Art & Framing Co. 160 N. Main St. , Hudson, Ohio 44236 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Hudson Events, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - Hudson Gallery Hop features “Secret Gardens” - 2019-06-14 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hudson Gallery Hop features “Secret Gardens” - 2019-06-14 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hudson Gallery Hop features “Secret Gardens” - 2019-06-14 17:30:00 iCalendar - Hudson Gallery Hop features “Secret Gardens” - 2019-06-14 17:30:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

June 12, 2019

Thursday

June 13, 2019

Friday

June 14, 2019

Saturday

June 15, 2019

Sunday

June 16, 2019

Monday

June 17, 2019

Tuesday

June 18, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours