Hudson Gallery Hop: Secret Gardens

to Google Calendar - Hudson Gallery Hop: Secret Gardens - 2019-06-14 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hudson Gallery Hop: Secret Gardens - 2019-06-14 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hudson Gallery Hop: Secret Gardens - 2019-06-14 17:30:00 iCalendar - Hudson Gallery Hop: Secret Gardens - 2019-06-14 17:30:00

Hudson Fine Art 160 N. Main St 160 N. Main St, Akron, Ohio 44236

At the Hudson Gallery Hop on Friday, June 14th, 5:30-8:30pm, galleries celebrate the coming of summer with “Secret Gardens” by showing artwork inspired by nature and summer.

Participating locations are Hudson Fine Art & Framing, Fair Trade on Main, Uncommon Art Gallery & Studios, The Red Twig and Standing Rock Gallery.

To do the Hop, see HudsonArtHop.com for locations or pick up a flyer at participating stops. Gallery Hops are designed to promote the arts in Hudson and encourage creativity in all.

Info

Hudson Fine Art 160 N. Main St 160 N. Main St, Akron, Ohio 44236 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Hudson Events
234-284-9019
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Hudson Gallery Hop: Secret Gardens - 2019-06-14 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hudson Gallery Hop: Secret Gardens - 2019-06-14 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hudson Gallery Hop: Secret Gardens - 2019-06-14 17:30:00 iCalendar - Hudson Gallery Hop: Secret Gardens - 2019-06-14 17:30:00
Subscribe right rail

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

June 7, 2019

Saturday

June 8, 2019

Sunday

June 9, 2019

Monday

June 10, 2019

Tuesday

June 11, 2019

Wednesday

June 12, 2019

Thursday

June 13, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours