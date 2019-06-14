Hudson Gallery Hop: Secret Gardens

At the Hudson Gallery Hop on Friday, June 14th, 5:30-8:30pm, galleries celebrate the coming of summer with “Secret Gardens” by showing artwork inspired by nature and summer.

Participating locations are Hudson Fine Art & Framing, Fair Trade on Main, Uncommon Art Gallery & Studios, The Red Twig and Standing Rock Gallery.

To do the Hop, see HudsonArtHop.com for locations or pick up a flyer at participating stops. Gallery Hops are designed to promote the arts in Hudson and encourage creativity in all.