Hudson Society of Artists - Meeting & Demonstration by Karen Martin

On March 4, Hudson Society of Artists welcomes MCAL member Karen Martin as our guest presenter. Karen is a watercolor painter and sculptor who loves to tell a story, create a mood, or just make people “feel” when they look at her work. Portraits are a favorite because every face tells a story. She will share her journey from watercolor to clay to bronze (and back and forth) with us as she demonstrates sculpting a dog. Truly a meeting not to be missed! HSA Meetings are open to artist and art lovers. See our full program schedule at https://www.hudsonsocietyofartists.com/meetings