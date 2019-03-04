On March 4, Hudson Society of Artists welcomes MCAL member Karen Martin as our guest presenter. Karen is a watercolor painter and sculptor who loves to tell a story, create a mood, or just make people “feel” when they look at her work. Portraits are a favorite because every face tells a story. She will share her journey from watercolor to clay to bronze (and back and forth) with us as she demonstrates sculpting a dog. Truly a meeting not to be missed! HSA Meetings are open to artist and art lovers. See our full program schedule at https://www.hudsonsocietyofartists.com/meetings
Hudson Society of Artists - Meeting & Demonstration by Karen Martin
Barlow Community Center 41 S. Oviatt Street, Hudson, Ohio
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicUrban Troubadour: Dinner and a Movie
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatStudio M Exhibition Opening: Recent Landscapes: Eileen Dorsey and Charles Basham
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatVisions 2019: Canton Artists League Spring Show and Reception
-
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in Peninsula Events in The 330 This & ThatVoices in the Valley presents Fat Tuesday, Mardi Gras Party with Mo Mojo
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatBroadway in Akron Series: “Finding Neverland”
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatBlu Jazz presents Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras Party with Eric Seddon’s Hot Club
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatThe Kent Stage presents the Earls of Leicester
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatBroadway in Akron Series: “Finding Neverland”
-
-
Kids & FamilyMid-Week Mommy Mix & Mingle
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatKinderealm: Maple Sugaring
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicSolo at Sarah's Vineyard
-
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Food & DrinkSip and Play: Game Night!
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatStudio M Exhibition Opening: Recent Landscapes: Eileen Dorsey and Charles Basham
-
Friday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330Bow Wow Bingo
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330 Home & GardenMedina Renovation Tour
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Train RideAll Aboard the Akron Express
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicOhio Star Theater Concert: Phillips, Craig & Dean
-
Sunday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Train RideAll Aboard the Akron Express
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & DancePeter Pan Ballet
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatStudio M Exhibition Opening: Recent Landscapes: Eileen Dorsey and Charles Basham
-