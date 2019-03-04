Hudson Society of Artists - Meeting & Demonstration by Karen Martin

Barlow Community Center 41 S. Oviatt Street, Hudson, Ohio

On March 4, Hudson Society of Artists welcomes MCAL member Karen Martin as our guest presenter. Karen is a watercolor painter and sculptor who loves to tell a story, create a mood, or just make people “feel” when they look at her work. Portraits are a favorite because every face tells a story. She will share her journey from watercolor to clay to bronze (and back and forth) with us as she demonstrates sculpting a dog. Truly a meeting not to be missed! HSA Meetings are open to artist and art lovers. See our full program schedule at https://www.hudsonsocietyofartists.com/meetings

