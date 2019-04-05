Hudson Society of Artists Spring Art Show Reception

HSA Spring Show and Sale Begins April 6th, 2019

Eager to see fresh work by local artists? Hudson Fine Art and Framing Co. is happy to be hosting The Hudson Society of Artists (H.S.A.) for the first time in their gallery. This is a judged show with the award presentation being held during their Wine & Cheese reception on April 5th. Artist, Peter Brent, who is an accomplished plein air artist, will be the juror of the show.

Hudson Fine Art and Framing Co. will have the gallery filled with various pieces by various members of the H.S.A. There will be different sizes and mediums to choose from. We hope you have an opportunity to view these unique pieces. The show will run through April 30th. For more information, please feel free to contact the gallery at (330) 650-2800.