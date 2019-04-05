Hudson Society of Artists Spring Art Show Reception

to Google Calendar - Hudson Society of Artists Spring Art Show Reception - 2019-04-05 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hudson Society of Artists Spring Art Show Reception - 2019-04-05 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hudson Society of Artists Spring Art Show Reception - 2019-04-05 17:00:00 iCalendar - Hudson Society of Artists Spring Art Show Reception - 2019-04-05 17:00:00

Hudson Fine Art & Framing Co. 160 N. Main St. , Hudson, Ohio 44236

HSA Spring Show and Sale Begins April 6th, 2019

Eager to see fresh work by local artists? Hudson Fine Art and Framing Co. is happy to be hosting The Hudson Society of Artists (H.S.A.) for the first time in their gallery. This is a judged show with the award presentation being held during their Wine & Cheese reception on April 5th. Artist, Peter Brent, who is an accomplished plein air artist, will be the juror of the show.

Hudson Fine Art and Framing Co. will have the gallery filled with various pieces by various members of the H.S.A. There will be different sizes and mediums to choose from. We hope you have an opportunity to view these unique pieces. The show will run through April 30th. For more information, please feel free to contact the gallery at (330) 650-2800.

Info

Hudson Fine Art & Framing Co. 160 N. Main St. , Hudson, Ohio 44236 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Hudson Society of Artists Spring Art Show Reception - 2019-04-05 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hudson Society of Artists Spring Art Show Reception - 2019-04-05 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hudson Society of Artists Spring Art Show Reception - 2019-04-05 17:00:00 iCalendar - Hudson Society of Artists Spring Art Show Reception - 2019-04-05 17:00:00
restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

April 1, 2019

Tuesday

April 2, 2019

Wednesday

April 3, 2019

Thursday

April 4, 2019

Friday

April 5, 2019

Saturday

April 6, 2019

Sunday

April 7, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail