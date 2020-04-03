Join us for opening night and meet the artists at the Hudson Society of Artists Art Show and Sale Have drinks and appetizers while enjoying the juried show. Show runs through April 24th
Hudson Society of Artists
Hudson Fine Art & Framing Co. 160 N. Main St. , Hudson, Ohio 44236
