Short description: Presented by Megan Vermillion from Summit County Collaborative Against Human Trafficking. Mature topics will be discussed. Please register for a Zoom link online, in person, or by phone.

Description: Human trafficking is a serious issue in our communities!

This virtual human trafficking 101 training is designed to provide basic information about the issue, including how to identify it, how to respond to survivors, and how to get involved in prevention and outreach.

This event is open to all community members; however, mature topics will be discussed, so use discretion when attending and sharing with others.

Summit County Collaborative Against Human Trafficking

This program will be presented on Zoom. You will receive an e-mail with the participation weblink three days before the program. Please contact the Library if you are unable to attend.

If you do not have an email address, please contact the Green Branch Library at 330.896.9074 to learn how to participate by phone.

A webcam and microphone may be necessary to participate fully in this interactive event. If you have one or neither of these, your participation may be limited.