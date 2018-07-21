Humane Society of Summit County 50th Anniversary Celebration

Join the Humane Society of Summit County for a family-friendly celebration of 50 years of commitment to animal welfare and rescue in Summit County, hosted by the HSSC Board of Directors.

ACTIVITIES:

Dogs n' Suds Picnic

hot dogs, veggie dogs, chips, watermelon, macaroni salad, cake, beer and wine cash bar

Live music by Roxxymoron

Mobile Adoption Center

Balloon Artist

Children's Train

Face Painting

Raffles

and more!

TICKETS:

Presale - $8 per person

At the door - $10 per person

Children under 5 are FREE!