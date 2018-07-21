Humane Society of Summit County 50th Anniversary Celebration

Join the Humane Society of Summit County for a family-friendly celebration of 50 years of commitment to animal welfare and rescue in Summit County, hosted by the HSSC Board of Directors.
ACTIVITIES:
Dogs n' Suds Picnic
hot dogs, veggie dogs, chips, watermelon, macaroni salad, cake, beer and wine cash bar
Live music by Roxxymoron
Mobile Adoption Center
Balloon Artist
Children's Train
Face Painting
Raffles
and more!
TICKETS:
Presale - $8 per person
At the door - $10 per person
Children under 5 are FREE!