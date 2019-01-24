One actor. One musician. The Trojan War. With vivid storytelling and live cello, two women transform a bare stage into a raging battlefield where gods, heroes, and empires clash in a quest for vengeance and glory. This searing adaptation of Homer’s timeless epic catapults an ancient tale of fate and fury into the present day.
An Iliad
Outcalt Theatre 1407 Euclid Avenue, City of Cleveland, Ohio 44115
