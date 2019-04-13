Improv Comedy Show- PNR Improv

Point of No Return Improv provides an interactive comedy experience; part theatre, part comedy, and all improv! Audience members provide inspiration in the form of suggestions from which original scenes are created. Some brave audience members may even find themselves in the show! Falls Free Press explains, “A PNR show is like coming to a play with no idea of a plot, and leaving having seen twenty shows in the span of two hours.” Cuyahoga Falls Patch calls Point of No Return “simultaneously hilarious and nerve-wracking.”

Point of No Return has been featured at the Big-Little Comedy Fest, First Night Akron, and the Oberlin College Improv Conference.

Point of No Return is an improv comedy group that performs two Saturdays per month at the Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave, Cuyahoga Falls. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and are suitable for audiences ages 13 and up. Tickets are $5 at the door (cash only). For directions, performance schedule, and more info, visit www.pnrimprov.org. For invitations to our shows, become a fan at www.facebook.com/pnrimprov.

PNR operates with the support of the Cuyahoga Falls Parks and Recreation Department.

Point of No Return Improv … Comedy at Your Direction since 2002!