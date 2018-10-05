"In the Pink" Art show

Hudson Fine Art 160 N. Main St 160 N. Main St, Akron, Ohio 44236

Hudson Fine Art & Framing Company will be celebrating their 13th annual "In The Pink" show on October 5th. We will be raffling 50 small, 8″ x 8″ canvases painted by local artists. 100% of the proceeds from the raffle will support The Gathering Place. Please join us for an evening of art and giving. The show will also feature paintings from Cleveland artist Stanka Kordic

Hudson Fine Art 160 N. Main St 160 N. Main St, Akron, Ohio 44236
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers
3306502800
