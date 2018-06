× Expand Gervasi Vineyards_wide

In Place 2018: Opera in the Vineyard Enjoy this elegant evening featuring food, wine and opera duets sung by up-and-coming vocalists, soprano Jodi Karem and tenor Nicholas Simpson. This fundraiser benefits the Canton Symphony Orchestra. Gervasi Vineyard, 1700 55th St. NE, Canton. 4 p.m. $125-$150. cantonsymphony.org