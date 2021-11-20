Indigenous Peoples History in Ohio

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Dr. Kevin Kern, Associate Professor of History at the University of Akron, will discuss Indigenous Peoples in Ohio and how their history has been remembered. Register online, in person, or by phone.

This presentation is part of the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read: Northeast Ohio event series.

For more information on Dr. Kevin F. Kern:

University of Akron biography of Dr. Kern: https://www.uakron.edu/history/faculty-staff/bio-detail.dot?identity=1656949

Ohio: A History of the Buckeye State, by Kevin F. Kern and Gregory S. Wilson

