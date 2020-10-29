Intellectual Property for Marketers – How to Protect What You Create

Protect your creative property! The work that you create has legal consequences for you and your brand. Learn about social media and influencer marketing compliance, privacy regulation and protecting your intellectual property.

Presented by Sharon Toerek, Principal of Toerek Law

About the Speaker

Sharon is an intellectual property and marketing law attorney, with a national firm based in Cleveland, Ohio. She helps creative professionals protect, enforce and monetize their creative assets.

She counsels advertisers, marketers and creatives on legal issues including copyright and content protection, licensing of creative content, trademark and brand protection matters, marketing agency service contract issues, freelancer contract issues, social media issues, advertising compliance and direct marketing regulations.

She writes and lectures frequently on the topics of intellectual property protection, marketing agency relationships, and legal implications of social media. Her blog, Legal+Creative, is an intellectual property, advertising and marketing law blog for creative people. Sharon is also passionate about the growth and success of small businesses.

Ticket sales benefit the Susan B. Kosich Endowed Scholarship for Marketing Communications

$5 AAF Members

$10 Non-Members

Free for Students

Attendees will be entered into a drawing to win a chance to have a 30 minute one-on-one session with Sharon Toerek herself!