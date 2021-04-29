Enjoy the Akron Symphony Orchestra during a free livestream gala featuring musical performances, member interviews and more. Watch on the orchestra's YouTube channel. 7 p.m. Free. akronsymphony.org
Interlude Gala Livestream
to
Akron Symphony Ticket Office 17 N. Broadway, Akron, Ohio 44308
Akron Symphony Ticket Office 17 N. Broadway, Akron, Ohio 44308
Concerts & Live Music
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicInterlude Gala Livestream
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicKent State University African Ensemble and Gospel Choir Concert
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicKent State University Choral Collage
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330 Home & GardenAkron Home & Garden Show
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJoining Hands, Joining Voices: Facing Our Hungers Together
-