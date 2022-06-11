International Community Festival

Asian Services in Action 370 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44304

Multiethnic, multicultural festival that celebrates the food, music, dance, and culture of Akron's diverse community! Join us June 10-11 from 11AM-9PM to enjoy local restaurant samples, performances, and activities.

Festivals & Fairs
