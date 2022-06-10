International Community Festival

Multiethnic, multicultural festival that celebrates the food, music, dance, and culture of Akron's diverse community! Join us June 10-11 from 11AM-9PM to enjoy local restaurant samples, performances, and activities.
Asian Services in Action 370 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44304
