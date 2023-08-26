International Dog Day: Separation Anxiety; Learn How To Help Your Dog Deal With This Common Problem

Registration: yes

Jackie Pekar, a certified separation anxiety trainer, provides an informative program about dogs suffering from alone-time distress. Learn the signs, myths vs. facts, and some solutions for your dog.

Jackie is a Karen Pryor Academy-certified training partner, a Fear Free-certified professional, and a certified separation anxiety trainer.

Please do not bring your dogs (only service animals allowed in the library).

Need help more quickly? Try "Decoding Your Dog: The Ultimate Experts Explain Common Dog Behaviors and Reveal How To Prevent or Change Unwanted Ones" by American College of Veterinary Behaviorists.