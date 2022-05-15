The Interrogation Room

Akron's New Mystery Game Show

Sunday May 15th at the Spaghetti Warehouse in Akron

A Crime has been committed!

Be both the judge and the jury at this one of a kind Murder Mystery Experience!

Audience Teams Compete in Hilarious, Fast-Paced Q & A to decide which suspect is NOT "Telling The Truth!"

Evening consists of dinner and TWO Games

Enjoy the live performance with a complete package of a 3-course dinner, soft drinks, gratuity & tax included. Show starts at 5:00.

Meal includes salad, fresh bread, choice of one entree, dessert and soft drinks. Choice of one entree from: 15 Layer Lasagna, Fettucine Alfredo, Spaghetti and Meatballs, Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad, Manicotti with Sauce.

For tickets visit CurtainsMysteryTheatre.com or click the link below!