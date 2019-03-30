An intimate evening with the Restless Leg String Band and Papa Bear!!!

Your all invited to the Legendary Farnam Manor to help make the world a better place through music.

"You know you'll have a good time!"

Is your soul craving Love and Joy?

This is your invitation for a unique, exclusive experience.

Tickets are limited in order to create the best experience.

Get yours now!

It's going to be like having these boys from Kentucky playing in your living room!

There's sure to be some good grub in the kitchen.

But, It would be greatly appreciated if you bring a dish to share, if you wish.

This event is part of the annual funding campaign to benefit the preservation of the legendary Farnam Manor, built in 1834.

Thanks for pitching in to raise the frequency of Love and joy, Happiness & Bliss,,, in our lives!

Let's join together to make the world a better place!

Papa Bear Starts @ 7:00 pm till about 9:00 pm

Jeremy Canonico is Papa Bear. A man with a big voice, huge heart, generous spirit, giant talent and immense love. Formerly of Adams Ale, The Awakening, The Big Damn Jam, 710 Ashbury, Hubbard Stew Papa Bear now shares his own music with you.

https://www.facebook.com/1750590778382753/photos/p.1754563861318778/1754563861318778/

Restless Leg String Band Starts @ 9:00 pm to ?

Casen Baumgardner- Guitar/Vocals

Ishi Wooton- Fiddle/Vocals

Joe Schlaak- Bass/Vocals

Jonathan Bramel- Banjo/Resonator/Vocals

Newly added to Band Mandolin picker Chris Cupp

5-Piece Bluegrass Arrangement - Regional Touring Act Straight from the ‘Heart of the Bluegrass’ - Lexington, Kentucky - Restless Leg String Band draws from a deep well of traditional string band music, combined with unique original material to create a new ‘Progressive Bluegrass.' https://www.facebook.com/restlesslegstringband/

Only $32.50 -- presale -- Includes Free food & your welcome to Bring your own favorite beverage.

BUY 2 TICKET, GET 3RD TICKET 1/2 OFF

The Farnam Manor is different then most places. We don't charge you $5 for a Beer or $5 for a Hot Dog. Your welcome to bring your own.....LOL

You can't get any better than that!

$40 at the door...... if not sold out

Good Food !

Good Music !!

Good People !!!

Easy to get to from anywhere !!!!

We are In the middle of the Freeway triangle. rt 77, Ohio turnpike rt. 80 and rt. 271. North of rt 303 and south of Ohio turnpike rt. 80 on Brecksville rd.

Easy to get to from anywhere!

❤️LOCATION:

Farnam Manor

4223 Brecksville Rd. Richfield, OH 44286