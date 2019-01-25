Intro to Aromatherapy & Free Wellness Scans

Join us for a night of aromatherapy education and free wellness scans! We'll provide a basic overview of essential oils, how they work and will provide you with educational materials to take home and study on your own.

In today’s world, some of the most dangerous things that affect us are things we are exposed to every day. Some of these things may even surprise you! In fact, you may have never thought twice about how the products you use on your body, in your home, on your children, and in every aspect of your life, could be the very things that are contributing to why you’re struggling through life, and why you are not living a life full of wellness, purpose, and abundance.

We get it. We get the feeling of being overwhelmed and not knowing where to start. Even being a little skeptical of some "woo woo" or "new age" methods of coping with life. Please know, we will meet you where you are during this class! Come EXACTLY as you are, whatever stage you're in.

We will learn a little bit together, and we'll give you some easy ways to slowly start moving into a natural lifestyle. Not scary, not expensive, and will ease your mind and your body.

We will also be offering free wellness scans with the iTOVi machine! It uses biofeedback, the same technology in Fitbit and heart rate monitors, to scan hundreds of biopoints in your body. It figures out how many of these points are out of balance and then it lets you know which essential oils and products may help support you in bringing things back into balance. Pretty cool, huh?

**If you are unable to join us this night and are interested in an iTOVi scan, please contact Danielle to schedule a one-on-one session with an oil educator in your area**

Oil educators will be available to talk with you to discuss wellness goals and how essential oils and natural products can help you live a cleaner, toxin-free life. Come hear what all the fuss is about and take that first step towards toxin-free living!

