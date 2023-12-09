Join Jessika Raisor for an Introduction to Papermaking workshop on Saturday, December 9, from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m.!

Attendees aged 8 and older will learn how paper was historically made from start to finish. Students will make paper pulp by hand using recycled materials,

dyeing paper with various colors, and creating several sheets to bring home! Papermaking is a hands-on, water-based activity, and is engaging for kids and adults.

Register at MassillonMuseum.org/Tickets or by calling 330-833-4061. The workshop fee ($15/MassMu member or $18/nonmember) includes all supplies.