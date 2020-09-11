The Isaacs in Concert at Ohio Star Theater

to Google Calendar - The Isaacs in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-09-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Isaacs in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-09-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Isaacs in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-09-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Isaacs in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-09-11 19:00:00

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681

The Isaacs, a multi-award winning family group who began singing 35 years ago are based out of Hendersonville, TN. The vocalists are mother Lily Isaacs and siblings Ben Isaacs, Sonya Isaacs Yeary and Rebecca Isaacs Bowman. Playing their own acoustic instruments and joined by other band members, The Isaacs have a unique style that blends tight family harmony with contemporary acoustic instrumentation that appeals to a variety of audiences. Their musical style has been influenced by many genres of music including bluegrass, rhythm and blues, folk, and country, contemporary, acoustic and southern gospel.

Info

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
855-344-7547
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Isaacs in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-09-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Isaacs in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-09-11 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Isaacs in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-09-11 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Isaacs in Concert at Ohio Star Theater - 2020-09-11 19:00:00
Subscribe right rail

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

March 3, 2020

Wednesday

March 4, 2020

Thursday

March 5, 2020

Friday

March 6, 2020

Saturday

March 7, 2020

Sunday

March 8, 2020

Monday

March 9, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button