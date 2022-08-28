As a part of Tuesday Musical’s popular Music alfresco series, Alla Boara plays arrangements of Italy’s near-extinct folk songs. Barder House, 1041 W. Market St., Akron. 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. $20. tuesdaymusical.org
Italian Folk Music with Alla Boara
to
Barder House 1041 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio
Concerts & Live Music
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
-
-
