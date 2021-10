Ms. Blasio will discuss Taken at Birth: Stolen Babies, Hidden Lies, and My Journey to Finding Home and the Hicks Clinic in McCaysville, Georgia. Please register for this in-person event.

For more information about Jane Blasio:

JaneBlasio.com

Taken at Birth: Stolen Babies, Hidden Lies, and My Journey to Finding Home by Jane Blasio

Register online, in person, or by phone.