Janis Ian with Jonathan Livingston Taylor

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Enjoy this double bill featuring two of folk music’s most enduring artists: Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Janis Ian, whose legacy includes such groundbreaking compositions as “Society’s Child” and “At Seventeen,” and Livingston Taylor, known for his entertaining performances and timeless songs like “Boatman” and “I Will Be in Love with You.” The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $58-$68. uakron.edu

Ej Thomas Hall
