Jason Vieaux @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series

World-renowned classical guitarist presents an evening of gorgeous solo guitar music.

Grammy-winner Jason Vieaux, “among the elite of today’s classical guitarists” (Gramophone), is the guitarist that goes beyond the classical. NPR describes Vieaux as, “perhaps the most precise and soulful classical guitarist of his generation.” His most recent solo album, Play, won the 2015 Grammy Award for Best Classical Instrumental Solo and earned a place on NPR’s “50 Favorite Songs of 2014 (So Far)” for Vieaux’s recording of “Zapateado.”

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Concert begins at 7:00 p.m.

https://www.jasonvieaux.com/index.htm

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

All ages are welcome!

What can I bring to the event?

We ask that patrons do not bring food or beverages to this event.

What’s the refund policy?

No refunds on ticket sales.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

We accept tickets in the following forms: printed, digital, or confirmation emails. Please make sure to have one of the prior mentioned for ease of entrance.

Is my registration fee or ticket transferrable?

Ticket purchases are transferable.

Is it ok if the name on my ticket or registration doesn’t match the person who attends?

This is acceptable as long as the individual attending has a printed ticket, digital ticket, or confirmation email for proof of purchase.

Happy Days Lodge is a physical/mobility accessible venue.