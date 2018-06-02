Jazz Under the Stars: Bobby Selvaggio

United Church of Christ, Uptown Park, Public Square 217 E. Liberty Street, City of Medina, Ohio

Bring your lawn chairs, family, picnics and blankets to enjoy an evening of groovy, moody and swinging music. In the event of rain, the performance is held at the United Church of Christ at 217 E. Liberty Street. Uptown Park, Public Square, Medina. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. ormaco.org

United Church of Christ, Uptown Park, Public Square 217 E. Liberty Street, City of Medina, Ohio
