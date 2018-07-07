Jazz Under the Stars: Ryun Louie

United Church of Christ, Uptown Park, Public Square 217 E. Liberty Street, City of Medina, Ohio

No stranger to the jazz scene, Ryun Louie has performed for audiences on the stages of the Montreux Jazz Festival, Breintz Jazz Festival and Salt Lake City International Jazz Festival. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnics to enjoy this evening of jazz classics with an emphasis on percussion. In the event of rain, the concert will be held at the United Church of Christ, 217 E. Liberty Street, Medina. Public Square Park, Medina. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. ormaco.org

United Church of Christ, Uptown Park, Public Square 217 E. Liberty Street, City of Medina, Ohio
