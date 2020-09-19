Jeff Stice and his Legendary Friends at Ohio Star Theater

100 Words

Jeff Stice traveled with The Blackwood Brothers, playing piano for them for 4 years. He then moved on to be the piano player for The Rex Nelon Singers and later, Jeff began doing solo concerts, where he would play dramatic standards of Gospel and Classical Music as well as hand clapping Southern Gospel favorites. His impressions of RAY CHARLES, FLOYD CRAMER, ROGER WILLIAMS and LIBERACE are audience favorites. Known as “Mr. Piano Man,” Jeff is having an incredible musical journey and has reached pinnacles of great success in The Gospel Music World.