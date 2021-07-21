Jen Maurer at The 97

to

Old 97 Cafe 1503 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Wednesday

July 21, 2021

Thursday

July 22, 2021

Friday

July 23, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required