Jerome Kern, George Gershwin, and the Great American Songbook

Jack Schantz and friends will present a fun and informative exploration of some of the most enduring standards from the 1930’s to the 1950’s, an era that came to be known as the Great American Songbook. The melodic, harmonic, and structural sophistication of this music written for Broadway theatre and Hollywood films marked the pinnacle of American popular song.

Jack Schantz was artistic director of the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra from 1994 to 2009. Since 1999 he has served as Director of Jazz Studies at the University of Akron. In the 1980’s Jack performed national and international tours as

jazz trumpet soloist with the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, the Glenn Miller Orchestra, the Artie Shaw Orchestra, and the Woody Herman Thundering Herd.

Optional Club Dining at 6:15, reservations required. Call for details.