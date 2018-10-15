Jesus Culture ”Living with Fire” Tour

Jesus Culture is a global movement, awakening hearts to worship and demonstrating the love and power of God. The members are passionate about seeing campuses, cities and nations transformed, and they have a mandate: to raise, equip and mobilize those who come to fulfill the call of God in their lives. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7 p.m. $27-$94. akroncivic.com