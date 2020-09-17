The Jewelry Box: To Go!

to

ACCESS 230 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44303

The Jewelry Box: To Go! is a virtual shopping experience benefitting ACCESS, Inc., a women and children's shelter in Akron. Buy bags of jewelry curated by local celebrity stylists, buy general curated bags, or book a private party for up to 8 people shop in person where jewelry is $5 per piece. Visit the event's website to book your parties and buy your jewelry today!

Info

ACCESS 230 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44303
Charity & Fundraisers
to
Google Calendar - The Jewelry Box: To Go! - 2020-09-17 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Jewelry Box: To Go! - 2020-09-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Jewelry Box: To Go! - 2020-09-17 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Jewelry Box: To Go! - 2020-09-17 00:00:00 ical
restaurant guide right rail

flavor voting right rail

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Tuesday

October 13, 2020

Wednesday

October 14, 2020

Thursday

October 15, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

330 homes spring20 small cover.jpg