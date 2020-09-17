The Jewelry Box: To Go! is a virtual shopping experience benefitting ACCESS, Inc., a women and children's shelter in Akron. Buy bags of jewelry curated by local celebrity stylists, buy general curated bags, or book a private party for up to 8 people shop in person where jewelry is $5 per piece. Visit the event's website to book your parties and buy your jewelry today!
The Jewelry Box: To Go!
to
ACCESS 230 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44303
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Tuesday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Health & Wellness Outdoor ActivitiesVirtual 19th Annual Halloween Run for Justice: Next Generation Edition
-
Wednesday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Health & Wellness Outdoor ActivitiesVirtual 19th Annual Halloween Run for Justice: Next Generation Edition
-
Thursday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Health & Wellness Outdoor ActivitiesVirtual 19th Annual Halloween Run for Justice: Next Generation Edition
-