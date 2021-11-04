Mark your calendars! ACCESS Shelter's THE JEWELRY BOX HAPPY HOUR IS BACK and has been moved to Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 4 - 6 PM at The Hilton Akron/Fairlawn. For the health and safety of our shoppers, volunteers, and supporters, we will not host the Saturday Public Sale this year, but we hope you'll join us for this one-day sale of 25,000+ pieces of jewelry. All proceeds help to change the future for Summit County women and children experiencing homelessness. Please visit www.access-shelter.org/events/the-jewelry-box.