Join ACCESS Shelter for The Jewelry Box Happy Hour event on Thursday, November 4 from 4 - 6 p.m. at The Hilton Akron Fairlawn where you can shop our sale of 25,000+ pieces of jewelry! Enjoy specialty drinks, small bites, and music from our guest DJ while you shop fabulous $5 fashion jewelry. Special prizes and promotions available throughout the evening! Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at TheJewelryBox.GiveSmart.com. All proceeds will help change the future of Summit County women and children experiencing homelessness.