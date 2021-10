Sip, shop and shine your way through our V.I.P. event on Friday, November 5 from 6-8 PM at the Hilton Akron/Fairlawn! Browse our exclusive fine jewelry and auction items-available only to our V.I.P. attendees-while enjoying drinks, hors d'oeuvres, and special musical guest, the Theron Brown Trio.

Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased at TheJewelryBox.Givesmart.com. All proceeds benefit women and children experiencing homelessness in our community.

Cocktail Attire Requested