Jilly’s Music Room New Year’s Eve Bash with Bizarros, Bad Dudes & the Hifi's

to Google Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room New Year’s Eve Bash with Bizarros, Bad Dudes & the Hifi's - 2019-12-31 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room New Year’s Eve Bash with Bizarros, Bad Dudes & the Hifi's - 2019-12-31 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room New Year’s Eve Bash with Bizarros, Bad Dudes & the Hifi's - 2019-12-31 20:00:00 iCalendar - Jilly’s Music Room New Year’s Eve Bash with Bizarros, Bad Dudes & the Hifi's - 2019-12-31 20:00:00

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Join Jilly’s Music Room Funk and Soul Dance Party this New Year’s Eve with local bands. Enjoy an appetizer and dessert buffet, party favors and midnight toast. Hotel packages are available at Courtyard Downtown Akron. General public is welcome after 10 p.m. Kitchen is open until 11:45 p.m. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 7 p.m.-midnight. $35. jillysmusicroom.com

Info

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room New Year’s Eve Bash with Bizarros, Bad Dudes & the Hifi's - 2019-12-31 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room New Year’s Eve Bash with Bizarros, Bad Dudes & the Hifi's - 2019-12-31 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jilly’s Music Room New Year’s Eve Bash with Bizarros, Bad Dudes & the Hifi's - 2019-12-31 20:00:00 iCalendar - Jilly’s Music Room New Year’s Eve Bash with Bizarros, Bad Dudes & the Hifi's - 2019-12-31 20:00:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

December 26, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Friday

December 27, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Saturday

December 28, 2019

Sunday

December 29, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Akron Zoo

Monday

December 30, 2019

Tuesday

December 31, 2019

Wednesday

January 1, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

330 Homes Teaser