Join Jilly’s Music Room Funk and Soul Dance Party this New Year’s Eve with local bands. Enjoy an appetizer and dessert buffet, party favors and midnight toast. Hotel packages are available at Courtyard Downtown Akron. General public is welcome after 10 p.m. Kitchen is open until 11:45 p.m. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 7 p.m.-midnight. $35. jillysmusicroom.com
Jilly’s Music Room New Year’s Eve Bash with Mo’ Mojo
to
Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Thursday
-
