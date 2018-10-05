Jilly’s Music Room presents Mo’ Mojo

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This female-fronted group is a hard-driving, high-energy “Pardi-Gras” band, featuring three-part harmonies, accordion, fiddle, guitar, rubboard, sax, trumpet, harp, bass, percussion and drums, with songs in English and French. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
