Jilly’s Music Room presents Mo’ Mojo

This female-fronted group is a hard-driving, high-energy “Pardi-Gras” band, featuring three-part harmonies, accordion, fiddle, guitar, rubboard, sax, trumpet, harp, bass, percussion and drums, with songs in English and French. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com