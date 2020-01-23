Jilly’s Music Room presents The Jon Mosey Trio

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

The original lineup of the modern incarnation of Jon Mosey Trio includes Mosey, Tb Player and Jason Edwards on drums. Also serving on drums is Erik Diaz and Dylan Roth. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

