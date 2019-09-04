Jilly’s Music Room presents Up ‘Til 4

They started out as a trio but are now a full five-piece band — six-piece when Jammin’ Paul can make it — covering music from the folk rock singer-songwriter era, plus a few originals. Influences include Neil Young, Grateful Dead, Jackson Browne, James Taylor, Carole King and more. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com