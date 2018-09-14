Jilly’s presents Bad Dudes with The Bizarros

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

With their whiskey-fueled rock and roll, the Bad Dudes make you want to lock your doors at night and question your own badness. Few post-punk and New Wave acts were as crucial to the longevity and impact of Northeast Ohio’s music scene as the Bizarros. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
