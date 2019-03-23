Jilly’s presents Fabulous Voices

to Google Calendar - Jilly’s presents Fabulous Voices - 2019-03-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jilly’s presents Fabulous Voices - 2019-03-23 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jilly’s presents Fabulous Voices - 2019-03-23 20:00:00 iCalendar - Jilly’s presents Fabulous Voices - 2019-03-23 20:00:00

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

With five multi-talented professional musicians, The Fabulous Voices Band is a polished, lively, well-rehearsed and fun ensemble, showcasing the vocal talents, improvised instrumental solos and lots of danceable music. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m.-Midnight. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Info

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Jilly’s presents Fabulous Voices - 2019-03-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jilly’s presents Fabulous Voices - 2019-03-23 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jilly’s presents Fabulous Voices - 2019-03-23 20:00:00 iCalendar - Jilly’s presents Fabulous Voices - 2019-03-23 20:00:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

March 20, 2019

Thursday

March 21, 2019

Friday

March 22, 2019

Saturday

March 23, 2019

Sunday

March 24, 2019

Monday

March 25, 2019

Tuesday

March 26, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail