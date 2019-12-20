Get some holiday cheer as this festive rock band fills Jilly’s stage with fun, upbeat versions of classic holiday tunes. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com
Jilly’s presents Missile Toe
Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Thursday
-
