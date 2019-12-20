Jilly’s presents Missile Toe

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Get some holiday cheer as this festive rock band fills Jilly’s stage with fun, upbeat versions of classic holiday tunes. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com

Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
