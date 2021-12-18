Get some holiday cheer as this festive rock band fills Jilly’s stage with fun, upbeat versions of classic holiday tunes. Jilly’s Music Room, 111 N. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. jillysmusicroom.com
Jilly’s Music Room presents Missile Toe with Lords of the Highway
to
Jilly's Music Room 111 North Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & FamilyAAM After Work: Holiday Greetings from the Galleries
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Theater & DanceThe Akron Nutcracker
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“The Akron Nutcracker: A Holiday in the Rubber City”
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Theater & DanceThe Akron Nutcracker
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“The Akron Nutcracker: A Holiday in the Rubber City”
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatKenmore Winter Break Music Festival
-
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 This & ThatKenmore Winter Break Music Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs2021 AVON WINTER AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & FamilyChristmas Candlelight Concert
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: